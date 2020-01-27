|
|
John Allen Cobb
John Allen Cobb, aka: Pop Pop, Pop Star, The Champagne King of Winston-Salem, age 75 of Winston-Salem, North Carolina died peacefully and surrounded by love and family at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House on January 22nd 2020. John was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 3rd, 1944. He was the son of the late Woodrow Allen Cobb and Garnet Boggs Cobb. He is survived by his wife of 51 years and love of his life Kitty Cobb. Four children and their spouses, Amy and Henderson McGinnis of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jefferson and Laurel Cobb of Colchester, Vermont, Jill and John Crino of Lakewood, Ohio and Andrew Cobb and of Cleveland, Ohio. Also surviving, eight grandchildren, Lucy and Cliff McGinnis, Ella, Noel and Iris Cobb, and Kitty, Rocco and Viviana Crino. Also surviving, his brother Jim Cobb and wife Sheryl of Sarasota, Florida. John grew up in Clendenin, West Virginia and graduated from Clendenin High School in 1961 voted Most Popular, Most Dependable, and Best Personality. John's accomplishments in high school were many and included being a proud a member of the National Honor Society, playing on the varsity basketball team, working at Kroger's and earning the honor of Eagle Scout. He attended and received his Accounting degree from West Virginia University in 1965 where he was an active member in the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. After college John and his fraternity buddy Bill Ellis took a massive cross-country trip. John proudly served in the Air National Guard. Joining the work force John found his true calling in banking where he went on to become the President of Charleston Federal Savings and Loan Association at the young age of 35. From there he moved to Vermont where he was President and CEO of Eastern Bankcorp. During his professional career John was able to use his people skills to help individuals, families and companies reach their goals and follow their dreams. John truly had a heart of gold. John held an unbridled passion for baseball especially the Boston Red Sox and Big Poppy. He was an active and devoted member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Charleston, West Virginia where Art Bennett was the residing priest. Together they traveled to Israel visiting religious sites and deepening their bond. John was a talented gardener and could be found most evenings there. He was particularly talented at growing the sweetest corn in town. John loved exposing his family to different cultural events taking them to see Broadway Shows, concerts, major sporting events and museums. John was a collector. Throughout his life he curated for himself beautiful collections of stamps, coins, WV Glass and artisan pottery. He deeply enjoyed being in nature hunting, fishing and photographing. In his 50's he began working with clay and found joy in teaching the craft to his grandchildren. John was known for his giving heart and kindness, which was often seen in monetary gifts and time spent serving on boards of directors. He will be missed not only by his family and friends but also by Hazel and Fritz, his grand dogs, who were devoted fans of his love and affection. The world lost a great man and gained a guardian angel. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, April 14th, 2020 at 11:00, Methodist Church in Clendenin, West Virginia with a reception following at Coco's 233 Hale Street, Charleston, West Virginia. A celebration of life gathering will be held Thursday, February 27th, 2020 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenbrier Farm Clubhouse in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Donations can be made to , PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org, Northstar LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke Street, Winston Salem, North Carolina 27101 or northstarlgbtcc.com, and Sawtooth School -Visual Arts, 251 Spruce Street, Winston Salem North Carolina, 27101 or sawtooth.org/give
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020