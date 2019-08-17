|
John Anthony (Tony) Audette
Orange - John Anthony (Tony) Audette, age 65, died on August 10, 2019 in Orange, Vermont, of natural causes.
Born on July 6, 1954 in El Paso, Texas, Tony traveled to North Africa and several states in the U.S. with his father, a United States Air Force officer, and family.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, Lt. Col. Jean M.R. (John) and Mary Margaret Moore Audette of Daytona Beach, Florida (formerly of Burlington, VT). He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Valerie and Robert Hall of Nantucket, MA, and Melanie and Michael Young of South Burlington, VT, his brother Danny Audette of Daytona Beach, FL, his nieces Catherine Young of Mendon, VT, Emily Abid of Sharon, MA, and Jay Hicks of Tokyo, Japan, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Born with cerebral palsy, Tony had numerous limitations but it did not stop him from living a full life. For many years he enjoyed the loving care of Jim and Marybeth Blakeney and their children, who treated him as a member of their family. He accompanied them on trips to Hampton Beach and to other locations. After the Blakeney's recent retirement, he moved to the home of his new caregivers, Lorianne and Paul Pion of Orange, VT.
He especially loved swimming in the pool, going to the beach, his adaptive sailing and horseback riding programs, all kinds of music, especially drumming, and animals of all sorts.
Tony will be buried in St. Thomas cemetery in Underhill Center, Vermont, alongside his parents. A graveside service will be held on August 21st at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 17, 2019