John Anthony Duncan
Huntington - John Anthony Duncan, 73 of Huntington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was born in Burlington, VT on June 28, 1946 the son of the late William and Teresa (McHugh) Duncan. John attended St. Anthony grade school and graduated from Rice Memorial High School where he was an active participant in track & field and cross-country competitions. He graduated from Johnson State College and taught at Williston Central School for 42 years where he was known as a great and compassionate teacher and friend to all of his students who remember him with love and praise.
After his retirement from teaching, John spent his winters in Tucson, Arizona at the Saguaro National Park where he volunteered as both teacher and mentor to children in the park's school outreach program. He continued his participation in track and won the Arizona Senior Olympics twice in that field. He also qualified and ran in the New York and Boston Marathons. During his return to Vermont in the summer he volunteered at the Burlington City Marathon and for high school relay races.
John was also an active cyclist, biking 10 to 15 miles a day. He went on a yearly motorcycle trip with his buddies and found time for an occasional round of golf. He traveled to Italy for his birthday every ten years to enjoy the beauty and culture there.
About three years ago, John met a former high school sweetheart and they once again became friends and companions. John and Celine were very happy together; traveling, visiting family and friends on their cross-country ventures, boating, kayaking, golfing, and thoroughly enjoying life.
We have lost a loving, kind, passionate, and forgiving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. John is survived by his daughter Dr. Amber Duncan Randall of Flagstaff, AZ; his granddaughter Elise Randall; his brothers Leo of So. Burlington, Gerald (Heidi) of Wilmington, DE, Thomas (Brenda) of Chester, VT, and Bernard (Kathy) of Jericho, VT; one special sister Mary (Herbert) Brown of Wellington, FL, and his sister-in-law Susan Duncan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, especially two nephews who were very special to him, Bill Duncan and Michael Duncan. John is also survived by a circle of very close and dear friends. He was predeceased by his infant son John and eldest brother Bill Duncan.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 5, from 4-7pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A graveside service will be Tuesday, August 6, at 11:00am at St. Mary's Cemetery in Middlebury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to Colchester Rescue, 687 Blakely Rd. Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019