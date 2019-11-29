|
John Barnett Shandrow Sr.
Weybridge - John passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 28, 2019 at the age of 90.
Calling Hours at Sanderson Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Yvon Royer at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury on Monday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
