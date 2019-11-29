Services
Sanderson Funeral Service - Middlebury
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT 05753
802-388-2311
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sanderson Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Middlebury, VT
1929 - 2019
John Barnett Shandrow Sr. Obituary
John Barnett Shandrow Sr.

Weybridge - John passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 28, 2019 at the age of 90.

Calling Hours at Sanderson Funeral Home on Sunday, December 1 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Yvon Royer at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury on Monday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
