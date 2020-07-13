John Brueckner
John Everett Brueckner, 75, of Greenville SC, died on July 2, 2020.
He was born May 27, 1945 in Elizabethtown, N.J., son of Oscar and Julia McNally Brueckner. The family later relocating to Bristol, RI and finally Vermont.
John attended St. Joseph's, graduated from Rice. He also attended Trinity College and UVM. He served in the Army as a helicopter mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1968. John's career at the Armament Systems Department of GE began as a quality control inspector. He progressed up through area surveillance inspector, supervisor of surveillance, then Manager of surveillance involving traveling around the world to different vendor locations. He continued with GE when it became General Dynamics, then Lockheed Martin.
John married Frances Sue Richardson in June 1968 and had two daughters, Renee (husband Randy) Farnsworth and Robin (husband Brad) Barnett. They later divorced and he went on to marry Gertrud Lemmons. Gertrud passed away in 1999 after a brave battle with cancer. John later met and married Daniela Loga on 9/23/04 and they moved to South Carolina in 2005. They later divorced but remained close. Daniela stayed with John and nursed him though his final days. John's family is beyond grateful for her help and caring.
John enjoyed travelling, and in his earlier years fishing and hunting, especially with his brothers. He also liked to golf. Growing up, he was a caddy at BCC. He enjoyed riding horses with his daughter Renee.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife Gertrud, and beloved older brother Bill and nephew Thomas.
John is survived by his first wife Frances Gray, partner, Daniela, his daughters, step daughters and step son. His brothers, Richard (Pauline), Robert (Rose), and Joseph and his beloved grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private family graveside service will be held at Resurrection Park Cemetery on July 17th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flower, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in his name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences.