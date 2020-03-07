|
John Cavoretto
Burlington - John Cavoretto, 71, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Vietnam. After he attended UVM and was a member of AGR, graduating with a Bachelor in Science and fifth year certificate in agricultural education. He worked for many years as a horticulturist and machinist. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Coralee, children James, Ann, and Thomas, 5 grandchildren, extended family and friends.
For a full obituary please go to lavignefuneralhome.com. Visiting hours to celebrate his life will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooki.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020