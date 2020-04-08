|
|
John Cheeseman
Hinesburg - What do you say about the passing of a man who always seemed larger than life itself?
John "Sonny" Cheeseman had a character that you don't find too often anymore. He was incredibly hard working and was still out plowing and sanding 4 weeks prior to his passing, his customers were important to him. When it wasn't plowing and sanding season, you bet he was looking for something else to keep him busy.
Sonny loved a good joke or any kind of comment that was just a little off color. When he laughed, he'd get this light in his blue eyes that told you he was really laughing. He often went around with a slightly crooked smile on his face, but that was just who he was.
Sonny loved to ride around and go visit with his friends and other people he knew. It was not unusual to find him cruising through town, stopping at various places just to chat for a while. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, going to local car races, watching TV especially baseball and wrestling with his grandson.
Above all else, Sonny was a family man. His wife, sons, and grandkids meant everything to him and he spared no opportunity to show it. It was not uncommon for Sonny to chat with his son by phone for hours at a time. While we are all incredibly broken by his passing, we are also proud to have had him as our compass through life and as part of our legacy. There is not one of us that isn't a little piece of him, keeping his spirit alive.
Sonny leaves his wife of nearly 62 years, Phyllis J. Cheeseman, two sons John K. Cheeseman, III and his partner Monica Nordstrom of St George, VT; and Keith A Cheeseman and his wife Phyllis A. of Baldwinville, MA; two grandchildren Sandra M. Claflin and her husband Daniel of Jeffersonville, VT; and Gary L. Cheeseman of Hinesburg, VT. He also leaves 4 sisters, Joyce Porter of Oak Ridge, NJ, Barbara Fournier of Fitchburg, MA, Shirley Chastain of Leominster, MA, Theresa Doucette of Gardner, MA and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Betty & John Nikander of Fitchburg, MA and Susan & Michael Landry of Shediac, NB. He was predeceased by his mother Arlene Amour, his step-mother Dorothy Bushway; his father John K. Cheeseman, Sr; a brother Gary L. Cheeseman; and two sisters Gloria Hobbs and Marilyn Ordway. Sonny also leaves several cousins, nieces and nephews in VT and MA.
The Cheeseman family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice for their exceptional care, support and kindness in his last weeks.
Due to our current pandemic a Funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date and time that will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020