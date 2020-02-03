|
|
John F. Altermatt
Huntington - John F. Altermatt, 55, of Huntington, VT, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Erin Sweeney Altermatt and the father of Elizabeth and Ben. John was born in New Milford, Conn on June 1, 1964, the son of Ann Altermatt of New Milford, Conn and the late Paul B. Altermatt.
John grew up in New Milford, attended New Milford High School and graduated from Canterbury School '82. He went to Castleton State College and the University of Maine, Orono '87, earning a degree in computer science. John's love of Vermont grew out of time spent at the family cabin in Huntington.
John was happiest in the outdoors and was an avid sportsman, skiing, hunting, fishing, boating, mountain biking, and coaching Huntington youth soccer. If he wasn't doing one of his many hobbies, he could be found on his tractor. John also volunteered for his community as a member of the Huntington Zoning Board of Adjustment.
A passionate sugar maker, John loved the tranquility of the woods and spending time with family and friends in the sugarhouse. He took great pride in the maple syrup he produced each spring for over 30 years. Also a talented skater, John played hockey with the guys on Thursday nights. It was a rare moment when somebody could actually get the puck from him. He will be sorely missed.
John enjoyed a 29-year career at IDX and Allscripts, where he made major contributions to how healthcare information technology is used today. In his career, John was a respected leader and trusted mentor, his calm demeanor and friendly personality made him a beloved colleague.
In addition to his beloved wife and children, John is survived by his siblings; Paul, Mark, Thomas, Mary, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest you take time to honor and share John's spirit, love of family and friends and enthusiasm for outdoor adventure. Bring your loved ones and take a ski run, a bike ride, grab a fishing pole, travel. John felt very fortunate to have so many friends, colleagues and family members who loved him and were there for him. On his behalf, thank you.
Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 7th from 5-8pm at Sleepy Hollow Inn, 427 Ski Lodge Dr., Huntington, VT. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 am at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel, St. Michael's College, Colchester, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020