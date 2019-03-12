|
John F. Cannon
Winooski - On March 10th, 2019, it was time for John F. Cannon's boot heels to be wandering. John was born February 1st, 1952 in Washington D.C., where his father was serving a medical internship. His family moved back to Burlington where he spent the majority of this life.
John spent almost 3 years bravely battling prostate cancer. He maintained an active life-style and drastically changed his diet to keep the cancer at bay. He was stoic and dignified until the very end.
John was a graduate of Cathedral Grammar School, Rice Memorial High School and Saint Michaels College. John had several jobs after college but ultimately spent 38 working for the state of Vermont, retiring in 2016.
In 1978, John married Karol Birks and they moved to Winooski where they had two beautiful daughters, Christine & Colleen, who were the light of John's life. People familiar with John knew he was a man of principle, and of his love of biking, reading, coffee and Irish terriers. He was grateful to serve as a eucharistic minister and lector at St. Stephens Parish in Winooski.
John was predeceased by his daughter Christine (2018), his father Dr. Martin J. Cannon (1997) and his mother Elizabeth Cannon (2018), his brother Brian Cannon (2013) and his niece Lizzie Stearns (2006).
John is survived by his wife Karol and daughter Colleen Cannon (Tony DeLorenzo). Also by his siblings, Kathy Boulanger of Burlington, Noelle Cannon of Plattsburgh New York, Maureen Cannon and Robert Resnik of Burlington, Sheila and Bill Gilbert of Longmont Colorado, Martin Cannon of Burlington, Pat and Ann Cannon of Lathrop Village Michigan, Mary and Bill Stearns of South Burlington, Colleen and Rink Carpenter of Lake Stevens Washington, Patty Cannon and Sheila Carlo of Burlington New Jersey, and Tim and Lourdes Cannon of Somerville Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephens Church at 115 Barlow Street in Winooski at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Ades and the Oncology Staff at the UVM Medical Center for their caring professionalism. Also, Dr. Jaina Clough, Sharon Keegan and compassionate staff at the McClure Miller Respite House and most especially Gale Smith, RN, who kept us sane.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House (3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, 05446) or to the Humane Society of Chittenden County (142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, 05403).
LASTLY, MEN, GET YOUR PSA'S CHECKED AND SAVE YOUR LIFE!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019