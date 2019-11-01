|
John "Jake" F. McCabe, Jr.
Burlington - John "Jake" F. McCabe, Jr., 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Burlington. In accordance with Jake's wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A service will be private and at the convenience of the family. To honor Jake's memory, please consider a donation to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019