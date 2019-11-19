|
John F. "Jack" Shearer
Naples, FL - John F. "Jack" Shearer died November, 16, 2019, at his home in Naples, FL.
Jack was born in Boston, MA, on March 25, 1923, son of Carl H. and Flavia F. Shearer. He was raised in Burlington, VT, and spent a major portion of his life there. He was a graduate of Burlington High School and Dartmouth College, served in the Marine Corps in the Pacific during World War II, and spent most of his working career as co-owner of Shearer Chevrolet in Burlington. He spent portions of his retirement in South Burlington; Vail, Colorado; and southern Florida. Boating and skiing were among his favorite pastimes. During his retirement he had many wonderful adventures with his wife, Dianne.
Affectionately known to many as "Captain Jack", he enjoyed life with his wife, Dianne (Lumsden) Shearer; his three children: Caryl Proctor (Jim), Mark Shearer, and Janet "Jas" Shearer-McMahon (Shannon); and his five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
His family will have a private memorial service at a later date. His wife and children are extremely grateful for the services of the hard-working staff of Avow Hospice in Jack's last months, and requests that those who wish to honor Jack do so with a donation to: Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL, 34105; or at www.avowcares.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019