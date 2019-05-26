|
John Francis Shepard
South Burlington - John Francis Shepard, 69, passed away peacefully in the early morning on May 23, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center.
John was born in Manchester, CT on February 18, 1950, the son of Howard and Mary (Trombley) Shepard. At an early age, he moved to South Burlington, VT, growing up on the lake in Queen City Park.
John began a long life of hard work at a young age. Learning many skills and trades along the way, he successfully formed his own flooring business Carpet, Carpets & Rugs, and poured his heart into the company until his retirement.
In addition to being a creative, hard-working man, John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. The joys of his life were his wife, Jean and raising his two daughters. John had many hobbies throughout his life, and he painstakingly applied time and effort into mastering each one. He enjoyed the lake, boating, motorcycling, building, fixing, and inventing new things, then finding ways to bring his ideas to life. John loved competition shooting and cherished the friends he made around the sport. John's latest hobby was creating one-of-a-kind bird houses. After investing hours of attention to wood-working- honing each detail, he took much pleasure sharing these beautiful pieces of art with his friends, family, and customers. Perhaps alongside his wit, John's greatest attribute in life was his eternal desire to help people. It gave John inordinate joy to be of service and make people smile along the way.
He is survived in death by his loving wife Jean (Pepin) Shepard of South Burlington, his daughter Nicole (Shepard) Holton and husband Matt of Winooski, his daughter Brandi (Shepard) Yeager and husband Brendan of Franklin, MA, his step-son R. Derick Pepin and wife Kathy of Windham, ME, his step-daughter Darci Pepin and fiancé Jesse Leveille of Windham, ME, his step-son Darin Pepin and wife Kristen of Lake Tahoe, CA, his grandchildren Jadyn Holton, McKenzie and Rylee Pepin, Skyler and Spencer LaCroix, his sister Jane Boudreau of Essex, his dear friend and neighbor Ann Joppe-Mercure, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother Howard and Mary Shepard, his brother Howard Shepard, his sister Eileen Shepard-Gravel, and his brother Guy Shepard.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for John held at the VFW 73 Pearl St, Essex Junction, VT 05452 on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 1-4 pm. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please go out and do an Act Of Kindness in honor of John.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 26, 2019