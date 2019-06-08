|
|
John Hall
- - John Hall was born April 16, 1922, in Natick Massachusetts in the home of his parents, Ann McDonald and William Hall. He was their sixth and last child.
After high school graduation, John went to King's Point, the US Merchant Marine Academy, where he received his commission as a Midshipman in January, 1943. During WWII he joined the Navy and served on the USS Clay in the battles of Saipan, Tinian and Lingayen Gulf then volunteered for Underwater Demolition. He served with UDT #14 in Okinawa and Iwo Jima and was awarded a silver star for his service. In 1951 John was called back by the Navy for the Korean War, serving in Washington DC and at sea. He was discharged with the rank of Lieutenant.
With the aid of the GI Bill, John attended Goddard College in Plainfield Vermont and received his BA 1950. There he met and married Margaret Graff. John was a strong proponent of Goddard's approach to education based on the ideas of John Dewey. Dewey's philosophy tightly linked education with experience and encouraged students to take responsibility for their own intellectual direction allowing them to create a personal curriculum. He returned to Goddard in 1953 and worked at the College for 20 years, serving in many positions including; Director of Admissions, Financial Aid, Business, and occasionally teaching, until he was finally given the title of Provost to encompass all of his responsibilities. While at Goddard, he was invited by the Harvard School of Education for graduate study because their faculty was curious about "what Goddard was up to". John received a M.Ed. from Harvard in 1960. In 1963 John's college senior project became a reality when Goddard established the Adult Degree Program, one of the first in the country. In 1971, John was appointed Dean of Student Services at Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY where he helped design their "University Without Walls" program. John was invited back to Goddard College to serve as president from 1976 to 1980.
During retirement John spent a lot of time on golf courses in many countries. He spent over 12 of those years living in both Vermont and New Zealand. In 2006 he moved to Tallahassee, Florida to live with his daughter, Pamela Hall, her husband Scott Hannahs and their children, Maia and Clea. He died peacefully in his sleep in Tallahassee at the age of 97.
John was very proud that his three children were well educated. Barbara received a BA at Tufts and an MA from Boston University. William received a BS from the University of Miami, and MD from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine and served in the Navy as a doctor for 20 years. Pamela received a BS from MIT and a PhD from Boston University. John's grandchildren: Emma, Daniel, Maia and Clea are continuing the family tradition of higher education.
His children, Pam, Bill and Barb, would like to thank Michelle for the loving care she gave John in his last months as well as the wonderful support of Big Bend Hospice. John believed deeply in education by which he meant taking personal responsibility to discover how to think critically, to reason well and to continuing learning over a lifetime. We shall miss his humor, daring and everlasting curiosity.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019