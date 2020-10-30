John Henry Rublee
Starksboro - John Henry Rublee died on October 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 80.
He was born June 18, 1940 in Starksboro, VT. He was the son of John H. Rublee, Sr. and Irene (Girard) Rublee.
He worked his whole life on farms and more recently doing lawn maintenance. He took pride in his own lawn and flowers.
John is survived by his brother Bruce (Terry) and sister Beverly 3 nieces and 2 nephews and good friend and neighbor Dan Bromley.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov 2nd at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery in Starksboro. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com