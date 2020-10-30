1/1
John Henry Rublee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Rublee

Starksboro - John Henry Rublee died on October 28, 2020 at his home at the age of 80.

He was born June 18, 1940 in Starksboro, VT. He was the son of John H. Rublee, Sr. and Irene (Girard) Rublee.

He worked his whole life on farms and more recently doing lawn maintenance. He took pride in his own lawn and flowers.

John is survived by his brother Bruce (Terry) and sister Beverly 3 nieces and 2 nephews and good friend and neighbor Dan Bromley.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov 2nd at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery in Starksboro. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.
4 South Street
Bristol, VT 05443
(802) 453-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-McClay Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved