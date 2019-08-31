|
John J. Keene
Essex Junction - John J. Keene, 91, died August 29, 2019.
John graduated from Spaulding High School in 1946. He was employed at Green Mountain Power for 32 years. After retirement, he worked for the City of Burlington.
John and Roselyn Keene were faithful members of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years. John sang bass in the choir and served as he could. He was long-time member of the Kiwanis Club.
John is survived by his wife, Roselyn F. Keene of Essex Junction, six children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple Street, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 31, 2019