John Manning
Lake Worth, FL - 03-27-1936-11-24-2018
A Celebration of Life will be held for John Manning on June 8th from 1-4 PM at the Bristol American Legion, 56 Airport Drive, Bristol, VT.
Mr. Manning was a longtime resident of Bristol, VT until he moved to Florida in 1980. After a long and courageous battle with diabetes John passed away peacefully on November 24, 2018 at his home in Lake Worth, FL surrounded by many family members.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 5 to June 7, 2019