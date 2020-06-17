We thank God for you, John...
You brought the School of the Prophets (Yale) to Vermont and made practical disciples.
You made music with your guitar and your soul, inspiring masses of humanity.
You humored us with your stories and deep laughter.
You blessed the earth by walking on it, blessed us all to keep the faith in perilous times.
You blessed the Church of Jesus, made him alive in it.
You go with God, showing us the way.
Your Spirit remains, guiding us. Amen.
Reverend John Nutting
The Reverend John Nutting passed away at the Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a brief illness. There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.