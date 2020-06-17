John 's presence in my life was transformative during the time in the 70's when my husband and I served the church in Bellows Falls. My name at the time was Late Perry. I served on the Department of Mission and your dad was an incredible mentor. I went on to be on the United Church aBoard for World Ministries for 12 years, serve as a missionary in China for 8 years, and engage in social justice work against aparyheid, with the Native community in Colorado, and my last career was with refugees as an an ESL teacher. Now, in retirement, I love in Mexico and Maine, where I continue as a volunteer teacher. I am so sad to hear of John's deart, but what a fantastic life of ministry he lived. Kate Goodspeed

Kate Goodspeed

Friend