Reverend John Nutting
1932 - 2020
Reverend John Nutting

The Reverend John Nutting passed away at the Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a brief illness. There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
We thank God for you, John...
You brought the School of the Prophets (Yale) to Vermont and made practical disciples.
You made music with your guitar and your soul, inspiring masses of humanity.
You humored us with your stories and deep laughter.
You blessed the earth by walking on it, blessed us all to keep the faith in perilous times.
You blessed the Church of Jesus, made him alive in it.
You go with God, showing us the way.
Your Spirit remains, guiding us. Amen.
MICHAEL CALDWELL
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss May God comfort you all at this time
David White
June 15, 2020
RIP Rev John Nutting....you have touched so many lives over your years. You will be missed by many.
Sandra Hough
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Vicki, Stephen & Emily - I am so saddened to hear of your Dad's death. He felt to me, to be one who would live on forever. My memories go back to my youth at Wihakowi and his visits to Bethany Church. Whenever we would get time to chat, the conversation would come around to how he knew my Mom's family - my great-grandmother lived in Hyde Park, my grandmother in Morrisville. Connections. May God's peace be with you as you go through this journey of grief and mourning. Blessing to you and your families.
Liz Sykas
Friend
June 15, 2020
John 's presence in my life was transformative during the time in the 70's when my husband and I served the church in Bellows Falls. My name at the time was Late Perry. I served on the Department of Mission and your dad was an incredible mentor. I went on to be on the United Church aBoard for World Ministries for 12 years, serve as a missionary in China for 8 years, and engage in social justice work against aparyheid, with the Native community in Colorado, and my last career was with refugees as an an ESL teacher. Now, in retirement, I love in Mexico and Maine, where I continue as a volunteer teacher. I am so sad to hear of John's deart, but what a fantastic life of ministry he lived. Kate Goodspeed
Kate Goodspeed
Friend
June 15, 2020
Rest in Peace John
Tammy Scarfone
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I knew John and Ramona for many years. Our prayers are with the family.
Sharon Rabtoy
Friend
June 14, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Vickie, Stephen and Emily and families!
Penny (Farnsworth) Shonio
Friend
June 14, 2020
A true Lamoille County legion. I have his songs of the county on my turntable today.
Mark Woodward
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
Absolutely Amazing Man, will be missed by so many. Will catch up to you in Heaven when I get there.
Michael Eldred
Friend
June 13, 2020
Rev. Nutting was an icon and a much needed moral beacon for everyone that was blessed to know him. He will be missed and talked about for generations to come.
Lawrence Nemeth
Acquaintance
