Sanderson Funeral Service - Middlebury
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT 05753
802-388-2311
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Middlebury, VT
John P. Levesque


John P. Levesque
John P. Levesque Obituary
John P. Levesque

Ripton - John P. Levesque, 90, of Ripton, VT, passed away peacefully in the presence of his children; on February 24, 2019.

John was born on November 16, 1928 to Romeo and Dorcas Levesque of Hyde Park, VT; the eldest of six sons. After graduating from high school in Hyde Park, he served in the Air Force for four years. In 1957, John graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in Agricultural Science. In 1961, John and his first wife, Nan, purchased a dairy farm in Shoreham, VT, which they operated with their family for twenty-five years.

John is survived by his wife, Jane; her two sons Ronald and Pat as well as his three children; Mark and his wife Janine, Jeff and his wife Betsy, and his daughter, Deb. John is blessed with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was predeceased by his first wife, Nan Hoover, and a son, Matthew.

John will be warmly remembered for his humor, wisdom and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM this Friday, March 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Middlebury, VT. Calling hours will be held from 5 - 7 pm, Thursday, February 28, at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home in Middlebury, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the, "Courtyard Fund", C/O Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing; 30 Porter Drive; Middlebury, VT 05753.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019
