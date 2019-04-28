|
John (Jack) Paul Shea
Burlington - John (Jack) Paul Shea, of Burlington, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife(Connie) on April 26, 2019 at the age of 83, following a courageous battle of lung and brain cancer. Jack was born on February 20, 1936, the youngest of 6 children, to Francis and Irene (Lovejoy) Shea.
Jack was a devoted husband to Constance Shea whom he married on May 11, 1956. Connie predeceased him on September 10, 2018 and he is now back with her, just as he was meant to be. Together they raised two sons, Stephen and James Shea. Jack was a truck driver his entire life. In 1998 he retired from Champlain Oil after being a truck driver for 45 years. His favorite pastimes revolved around cars, trucks, family, and the New York Yankees.
Jack's favorite thing to do in retirement was drive around town with Connie. They were always on the go, whether to a casino, going to lunch at Athens Diner, visiting family, or just going for a drive. On nice days you could see the two of them all around town in their Lincoln Continentals. After attending mass at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception on Saturday evenings, Jack and Connie could always be found parked on the corner of Church and Bank Streets watching the people and listening to the Yankees game on the radio.
Left to cherish Jack's memory are his son, Stephen Shea, and his wife Joanne, 5 granddaughters; Hillary Turner and her husband, Matthew; Ashley Lentini and her husband, Philip; Jessica Shea, Chelsea Shea, and Courtney Shea; as well as 6 great-grandchildren, Jack, Colin, and Milo Turner, and Nicholas, Paige, and Hallie Lentini. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Pamela Devino and Aurora Shea; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jack is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Irene Shea; his wife, Constance Shea; his son, James Shea; as well as siblings, Vernon Shea, Robert (Virginia) Shea, Dick (Theresa) Shea, Maureen (Chuck) Bardier, Marion (Frank) Orzech.
Jack's family would like to thank the Oncology and Radiation teams at UVM Medical Center, especially Dr Alissa Thomas, Christopher Anker, and Hibba-Tul Rehman. We would also like to thank special niece, Bonnie McGinley, and friends, Edmund Utter and Fr. Pat Forman.
Calling hours will be Monday, April 29th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N Winooski Ave, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019