Services
Champlain Cremation
1944 WIlliston Rd
South Burlington, VT 05403
802-655-8692
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Eagles Club
42 Centre Drive
Milton, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Greene Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Greene Jr. Obituary
John R. Greene, Jr

Underhill/Williston - It is with much sadness that we had to say goodbye to John R. Greene Jr, 79, son of the late John R. Sr. and Edith Greene who passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 31, 2019 at Memory Care at Allen Brook from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He is now with the love of his life Jan who predeceased him in 2003. John was a lifelong resident of Vermont spending most of his working career as a truck driver with Barrett Trucking Co. He loved the outdoors, working on cars and most of all fishing. John leaves behind his son John R. III., sister Beverly Roberge, granddaughter's Ashley and Ruby, great granddaughter Lilah, nieces Robin Roberge, Donna Dumas, Rhonda Cote and nephew Scott Roberge whose lives he was a very big part of when they were growing up, and many cousins and close friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Memory Care at Allen Brook for the amazing care and compassionate kindness shown to John during his stay there. They would also like to thank the staff and volunteers from Home Health and Hospice who supported John, his family and friends during a very difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate can make contributions in John's memory to Memory Care at Allen Brook or to the .

A Celebration of John's life will be held on January 12, 2020 at The Eagles Club, 42 Centre Drive, Milton, VT from 1:00 - 7:00PM. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -