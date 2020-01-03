|
John R. Greene, Jr
Underhill/Williston - It is with much sadness that we had to say goodbye to John R. Greene Jr, 79, son of the late John R. Sr. and Edith Greene who passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 31, 2019 at Memory Care at Allen Brook from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He is now with the love of his life Jan who predeceased him in 2003. John was a lifelong resident of Vermont spending most of his working career as a truck driver with Barrett Trucking Co. He loved the outdoors, working on cars and most of all fishing. John leaves behind his son John R. III., sister Beverly Roberge, granddaughter's Ashley and Ruby, great granddaughter Lilah, nieces Robin Roberge, Donna Dumas, Rhonda Cote and nephew Scott Roberge whose lives he was a very big part of when they were growing up, and many cousins and close friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Memory Care at Allen Brook for the amazing care and compassionate kindness shown to John during his stay there. They would also like to thank the staff and volunteers from Home Health and Hospice who supported John, his family and friends during a very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate can make contributions in John's memory to Memory Care at Allen Brook or to the .
A Celebration of John's life will be held on January 12, 2020 at The Eagles Club, 42 Centre Drive, Milton, VT from 1:00 - 7:00PM. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020