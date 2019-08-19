|
John (Jack) R. Lancaster
Burlington - John (Jack) R. Lancaster, 84, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House with his loving daughter, Donna by his side the morning of August 17, 2019. In the weeks leading up to his passing his entire family surrounded him with great care and love.
Jack was born on January 8, 1935 in Concord, NH. He was the son of the late John M. and Beatrice (Lecours) Lancaster.
He proudly served in the US Army. Jack graduated from Burdett College of Business and UVM (ATO fraternity president) and married Barbara Bonnette on May 27, 1961 at St. Joseph's Church in Burlington. His professional career was focused on finance, and life insurance. He retired from Prudential Insurance after many decades of service.
Jack's life revolved around family and tradition. He and Barbara raised their family in Burlington as members of the St. Mark's Parish (Jack was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus). Time spent with family was most important to Jack. Whether it was on the lake at the family's camp in St. Albans, "Family Ties", or at the Barre Hunting Club, vacations in Maine, or winters in Florida. Jack was happiest surrounded by those he loved.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara (Bonnette) Lancaster and their children, Donna Burnham and her husband Mark of Milton, Joanne LaForce and her husband Bill of Williston, Karen Lemire and her husband Kenny of Essex, Mike Lancaster and his wife Dawn of Williston. Jack will be forever remembered by his treasured grandchildren David Burnham, his wife Tiffany and their daughter (great-granddaughter) Elizabeth (and 2nd great-granddaughter due this October) of Fairfax, Jacob Burnham of Georgia, Jonathan Burnham of Milton, Megan LaForce of Williston, Jonah Lavigne and Joey Lemire of Essex, and Sarah Lancaster of Williston. Jack is also survived by his cherished sister, Elizabeth Somaini of Barre, and his brother by choice, Greg Lambesis of St. Albans plus many adored nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and dear grandson Michael Burnham.
Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 22, at 11:00am at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Burlington. Burial will follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave. Burlington. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 19, 2019