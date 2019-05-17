|
|
John Richard Hebert Sr.
- - John Richard Hebert Sr. Fell asleep in death on May 13, 2019. John was born on February 4, 1952 to Hector G. Hebert and Betty (Aldrich) Hebert. He attended Burlington schools and was such an "outstanding student" that he decided to work for the Burlington school district for almost 2 decades. Many people may remember him for his work at John J. Flynn elementary, where he enjoyed his time with the great faculty, staff and students. John loved being in his garden, restoring vehicles, NASCAR, long conversations with family & friends and going on walks with his beloved pup Spud. On June 20, 1976 he married the love of his life, Cindy Lee Irish and together they raised 3 wonderful children that he loved and cherished. He leaves behind two daughters, Amy Lynn Hebert and Melissa Ann (Hebert) Burt, and husband Mike, of Burlington; son, John R. Hebert II and wife Sarah of South Burlington; eight grandchildren, Hayley, Marquise, Michael, Alicia, Mikayla, Aiden, Devin, Layna and two great grandsons, Calvin and Joseph who were all Pappy's pride and joy. Sister Cindy Hebert, and nephew Evan, Niece Beth and husband Micaiah and brother Steve of Colchester, brother David Hebert of Rutland, sister Stacy Hebert of Essex, Mother in-law Josephine Irish, brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Joann Irish of Concord North Carolina; Sister-in-laws Lena Poro of Barre, Ann Pulver and husband Jon of Plainfield Connecticut and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that he loved very much. He was predeceased by his dear Wife Cindy, parents Hector and Betty Hebert, brother Danny Childs, sisters Judy Wallace, Jane Hebert and Heidi Chandler. There will be a memorial service on June 2, 2019 at 5:00pm at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 610 Main St., Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in care of Stephen Gregory & Sons. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 17, 2019