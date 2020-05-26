|
John Roche Kupferer
John Roche Kupferer, 78, died peacefully of complications from Covid-19 on Sunday May 24, 2020, at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington. John was born in Rutland on March 3, 1942, the son of Beatrice and Henry Kupferer. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1960; Cushing Academy in 1961, and St. Michael's College with a teaching degree in 1965. On August 21st in 1965, he married Jane Bania in West Rutland. They eventually settled in Poultney and raised their two children. John was a teacher of history, principal, football coach, and driver's ed teacher. John is predeceased by his lovely wife, Jane, and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his children, Mary Jane Stinson and her husband Phil of Milton, VT; Michael and his wife, Renee, of Essex, VT; and his sister, Doreen Siwicki of Stratford, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma and Ryan Stinson; and Avery and Owen Kupferer along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Birchwood for its wonderful care and support for John and ask in lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Birchwood Terrace at 43 Starr Farm Road; Burlington, VT 05408 or NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness at 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301; Williston, VT 05495.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Raphael's Cemetery in Poultney.
Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020