LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
John Rouille


1941 - 2019
John Rouille Obituary
John Rouille

Burlington - John Rouille 78 of Burlington VT passed away on May 25th,2019 at the VT Respite House surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 4th, 1941 to Wilfred & Daisy Rouille. John enjoyed working hard for his family & biking.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Lorie Rouille, John FK Rouille & Mary, Valarie Rouille & Mike Patten. Preceded in death Special needs daughter Cindy Rouille passed away on Nov 25th, 2014. Wilfred Rouille Jr. Muriel Lamoge, Gilbert Rouille, Ann Bessette, Lemuel Rouille, Sandra St Amor & Helen Hunt. Survived by remaining living sister Marlene Quinville & Richard, 6 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. John married Carol O'Neal of Winooski on Feb 3rd, 1962. John had many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Respite House or to the family for funeral expenses.

Visiting hours will be form 4:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday June 1, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski, VT, with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00PM with Rev Leigh Goodrich of Faith Methodist Church officiating.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019
