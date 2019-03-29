Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Wake
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Michael's College
Interment
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Mary's Cemetery
Swanton
Colchester - Father John Thomas Scully, S.S.E., died on March 26, 2019. Father Scully was born in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, on August 16, 1926, the youngest child of Walter Scully and Marguerite Duddy Scully. Following service in the United States Navy he entered Saint Michael's College, Colchester, Vermont, professed vows in the Society of Saint Edmund in 1950, graduated from Saint Michael's College in 1951, and was ordained to the priesthood on June 4, 1955. As an Edmundite priest, Father Scully taught at Saint Michael's College from 1955 to 1960; at Cardinal Mindzenty High School, Dunkirk, New York, from 1960 to 1963; and at Saint Bernard's High School, New London and Uncasville, Connecticut, from 1963 to 1978. He served in parish ministry at Sacred Heart Parish, Groton, Connecticut from 1978 to 1985; at Saint Edmund of Canterbury Parish in Whitton, Twickenham, England during 1985; and in Putney (Our Lady of Mercy), Saxtons River (Saint Edmund of Canterbury), Stratton Mountain (Chapel of the Snows), Wardsboro (Our Lady of Hope), and Townsend (Our Lady of the Valley), Vermont until his retirement.

Father Scully was predeceased by his parents and by five siblings, Marguerite, Rita, Walter, Henry, Mary, and John. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Scully, by several beloved nieces and nephews, and by his brothers in the Society of Saint Edmund.

A wake will be held at the LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, Saint Michael's College, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. Interment will take place in the Edmundite plot in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Swanton, Vermont, on Monday, April 1, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations will gratefully be accepted to support the works of the Society of Saint Edmund, One Winooski Park, Box 270, Colchester, VT 05439.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019
