Richford - Jordan Raymond Carroll, 26, of Richford passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2018 at UVM Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born October 12,1992 in Rutland and was the son of Raymond and the late Jacqueline (Lebourveau) Carroll.

He grew up in the Burlington area and attended Burlington High School. In his early 20's he discovered a fondness for cooking and worked for some local restaurants to learn the business, including Moe's, Boloco and Sweetwaters.

He loved sports and was a big fan of the New England Patriots and MMA.

In most recent times he wrote articles for the popular website MMA Takeover. His feature "Overrated or Underrated" was very popular among both fans of the website and the professional fighters he wrote about.

He is survived by his father, Raymond, sister Brittany, nephew Gabriel and niece Amelia, all of Richford, grandmother Linda Carroll of Rutland and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Jacqueline, on November 7, 2017.

There will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
