Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Carrasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Tony" Carrasco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose "Tony" Carrasco Obituary
Jose "Tony" Carrasco

Burlington - Jose "Tony" Carrasco went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 at Granville Nursing Home in Granville, NY.

He is survived by Marjorie Walters, the love of his life; her son Luis Santiago; his beloved daughter-in-law Janice Santiago; granddaughter Andrea Santiago, his pride and joy and her partner Nausori Osasa and their son Gibson; his grandson Stephen Stilianessis whom he loved dearly; also his sisters Doris Rivera and her children; Elba Carrasco Cora and her children; his sisters Raquel, Marian and Yackline; 2 brothers Milton and Jose all in Puerto Rico; his sister-in-law, Joannie Molina; and many nieces and nephews; also Marjorie's family and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother; grandpa and grandma; and 3 brothers.

Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will then follow in Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now