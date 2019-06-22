|
|
Jose "Tony" Carrasco
Burlington - Jose "Tony" Carrasco went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 at Granville Nursing Home in Granville, NY.
He is survived by Marjorie Walters, the love of his life; her son Luis Santiago; his beloved daughter-in-law Janice Santiago; granddaughter Andrea Santiago, his pride and joy and her partner Nausori Osasa and their son Gibson; his grandson Stephen Stilianessis whom he loved dearly; also his sisters Doris Rivera and her children; Elba Carrasco Cora and her children; his sisters Raquel, Marian and Yackline; 2 brothers Milton and Jose all in Puerto Rico; his sister-in-law, Joannie Molina; and many nieces and nephews; also Marjorie's family and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother; grandpa and grandma; and 3 brothers.
Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will then follow in Prospect Cemetery in Vergennes. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 22, 2019