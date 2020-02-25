Resources
Winooski - Jose Luis Agorrea, 65 of Winooski passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center.

Jose was born in Maracay, Venezuela on July 21, 1954, he was the first of four children born to Julia Velasquez and Jose Luis Agorrea Sr. He came to United States to attend Saint Micheals College in Colchester. He spent most of his life as a carpenter, working for various companies around Vermont and New England. He enjoyed baseball, coaching youth sports, reading, and fine woodworking.

Jose is survived by his two sons, Christopher Agorrea of New York, NY, Jose Agorrea of Burlington, VT, and countless family members back in Venezuela.

A celebration of his life will take place at the convenience of his family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
