Josef (Joe) Blum
South Burlington - Josef (Joe) Blum, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on January 22, 2020 at his home in the Allenwood senior community.
Born in 1923 in Berlin, Joe was 10 when his father had the foresight to realize the coming peril for Jews in Germany. He moved the family to Haifa in what was then called Palestine. There, he later met and married the love of his life, Tova. They were still very much in love when she passed away last April after 71 years of marriage.
Together, they worked toward the establishment of the State of Israel. When Statehood was declared, he served in the new nation's military in the War of Independence. His dream of becoming a pilot was dashed after he was wounded in ground combat, and he turned to his skills as a master mechanic to aid the war effort. He worked tirelessly in assembling and maintaining the planes of the fledgling Israeli Air Force, becoming the "go to" man to ultimately reach and maintain air superiority for Israel. Joe, Tova, and their son Michael emigrated to Long Island in the United States in 1956 to join his mother and brother who had come earlier. A daughter, Iris, was soon born.
With little formal education but unmatched mechanical capability, Joe worked in an automobile shop with a friend for a time in the US, and then struck out on his own. He eventually opened an air compressor business and he and Tova, then a teacher at a Jewish day school, both worked long hours. Joe took pride in supporting his family, and reaching his version of the American dream.
Beyond his work, Joe enjoyed spending time with his friends who had also come to the US from Israel, traveling, and tinkering around the house. When he needed to fix for something that had stopped working, he would grab the duct tape and wire, fix it, and declare, "This is how we kept the Israeli Air Force flying!"
Though he was remarkably gifted in so many ways, Joe was always a humble, gentle man. He shunned the spotlight, and his main wish was simple: To have everyone in his circle be happy and healthy.
Joe is survived by his son Michael and his wife Cindy; daughter Iris and her husband Mark; grandchildren Jordan and wife Rachael, Brian and wife Alexis, Ben, Briana; and great-grandchildren Sawyer and Hudson.
The family is enormously grateful for the compassion and care provided by Dr. Karen Sokol, Bayada Hospice team and nurse Gloria Lewis, Rabbi Amy Small, and the entire staff at Allenwood.
The funeral was held on January 24, with interment at Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery in South Burlington. Arrangements were provided by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Donations in Joe's memory may be made to your choice of an OZ fund or to LIBI (My heart), an organization supporting wounded Israeli soldiers and their families. Online donations to Libi may be made to American Friends of LIBI
