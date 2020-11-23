1/1
Joseph A. Palumbo
Joseph A. Palumbo

Fort Myers, FL - Joseph A. Palumbo, 73 of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born on September 10, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Leona (Cushing) Palumbo.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol M. Palumbo. He was also survived by his daughter, Dawn Palumbo, and her fiance, Peter Young of Georgia, VT, his son Joseph Palumbo and partner Jennifer LaBelle of Burlington, VT, and his son Randy Palumbo and wife Erica Palumbo of Fairfax, VT. Joe was predeceased by his brother Thomas Palumbo.

As a boy, Joe would spend his summers on his Uncle Frank's farm in Vermont. Joe enlisted in the Navy after high school. During this time, he met the love of his life, Carol. After they married in 1967, Joe and Carol started their life together on Long Island, New York, where Joe began his career as a dairy farmer. Eventually, Joe and Carol moved to Vermont in the early 1980s to raise their three children. Joe attended college at Champlain and Trinity College and shortly thereafter began his second career as a letter carrier for the postal service. After spending many years in Vermont, Joe and Carol decided to move to the warmer climate of Florida.

Along with his three children, Joe is survived by his brother Stan Phillips of Long Island and his brother Leo Phillips of North Carolina. He is also survived by his grandchildren and several beloved cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Vermont.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Carol & family, We are so sorry to hear about Joe's passing. He is in our prayers. Ed & Diane Papin
Diane Papin
Friend
