|
|
Joseph Albert "Al" Moreau
Burlington - Joseph Albert "Al " Moreau passed away on March 24, 2019 following complications from congestive heart failure. Born in Burlington on July 19, 1927 he was the son of the late Leonard and Blanche (Lestage) Moreau. He married the late Merle Graves of Waterbury following Naval Service in WWII.
Al joined the Navy and entered WWII at the age of 17 and was later recalled to active duty for the Korean Conflict. He served as an Aviation Machinist Mate III maintaining F4U Corsair and F6F Banshee aircraft on the decks of the Tarawa, Shangri La, FDR, Saipan and Oriskiny aircraft carriers. Following Korean service, Al returned to his job in Burlington as Club Steward at the Ethan Allen Club where he worked for 28 years.
Following retirement from the Ethan Allen Club, Al owned and operated the Kampus Kitchen convenience store and deli with his wife Merle for 10 years. He also held part time positions at Mahoney Hardware, Gregory Supply and Curtis Lumber.
Al was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Elks and finally became a lifetime member of the Ethan Allen Club he faithfully served for so many years
Al's work and personality allowed him to meet and befriend a host of people in the local area. He will be remembered for his work ethic, quick wit and contagious smile. Few people could tell a joke as well as Al. He always took time for his family and enjoyed life through fishing, camping, boating and family events.
Al was predeceased by his wife Merle, his daughter Carlie and 2 dear friends Claudette Smith and Beverly Audette. He is survived by his daughter Paula Lyon and her husband Jeff of Waterbury Center and Bonita Springs Florida and their sons Jeffrey Jr. (Lisa), and Todd (Reid Kirchhoff), his son Gary and wife Lynn of Essex Junction and their children Matthew (Rebecca), Christine, and Bryan (Melissa Skinner), his son Mark and wife Mary of Avondale Arizona and their sons Justin (Sarah) and Patrick (Rachel) and Carlie's children Tara (Dan) McWhorter and Shaun (Sara) Grimm. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Liam, Madilyn, Allison, Maclan, Emma-Lynn, Winston, Phoenix, Carson, Kaycee, Garrett, Larkin, Brayden, Colten, Tristen and great great grandson Gunner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood of Burlington, formerly Starr Farm Nursing Center and UVM Home Health and Hospice.
A service will be held at a later date. Lavigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts should be sent to Elderwood of Burlington Activities Fund, 98 Starr Farm Rd., Burlington, VT 05408 or Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019