Joseph Alexander Payea, Sr.
Williston - Joseph A. Payea, Sr., 83, passed away at Birchwood Nursing Home in Burlington on Wed, Sept 11, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Mon, Sept 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A graveside wake service will be offered at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery, Colchester on Tue Sept 17, 2019. Please visit www.awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019