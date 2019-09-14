Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery
Colchester, VT
Joseph Alexander Payea Sr.


1936 - 2019
Joseph Alexander Payea Sr. Obituary
Joseph Alexander Payea, Sr.

Williston - Joseph A. Payea, Sr., 83, passed away at Birchwood Nursing Home in Burlington on Wed, Sept 11, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Mon, Sept 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A graveside wake service will be offered at 11:00 a.m. in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery, Colchester on Tue Sept 17, 2019. Please visit www.awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019
