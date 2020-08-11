Joseph C. Chartier
Burlington - Burlington resident Joseph C. Chartier died August 6, 2020, with his partner Randy and friend Chiuho by his side.
At his request, no services will be held.
Joseph was born March 14th, 1960 in Burlington Vermont, to Pearl Safford and Peter Duval, Sr. and later adopted by Cliff Chartier. Joe was a master of decorating: Christmas trees, wedding cakes, and anything else he touched. Joe and his partner Randy spent 40 years together, enjoying many summers in Maine, antiquing, shopping around the flea markets, and particularly, eating lobsters. Joe loved his cats.
Joe was educated in Burlington Schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1979. Joe worked 13 years for Howard Bank and 24 years for Key Bank. He made many friends within his community. He was generous to his family and friends and was always ready to lend his hand when needed. A platter of homemade cookies was Joe's way of sending his support and kind thoughts.
Joe was predeceased by his brother, Michael Duval, and his parents, Pearl Safford, Cliff Chartier, and Perter Duval Sr. He is survived by his partner, Randy, his brothers, Peter Duval, Dan Duval and Scott Duval. Cousins, Brenda Hamlin, loving nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to UVM Neurologist Dr. Alissa Thomas, RNA Amanda and the entire staff of McClure Miller Respite House for their care throughout Joe's treatments and his last journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.
