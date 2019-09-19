Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
64 West Main Street
Richmond, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
64 West Main Street
Richmond, VT
Joseph Francis Bouchard Obituary
Joseph Francis Bouchard

Richmond - Joseph Francis Bouchard died peacefully at home in Richmond, VT on September 17, 2019.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 between 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 64 West Main Street, Richmond, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the same location at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Richmond.

To view a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please go to giffordfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
