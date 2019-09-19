|
|
Joseph Francis Bouchard
Richmond - Joseph Francis Bouchard died peacefully at home in Richmond, VT on September 17, 2019.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 between 9:30 am - 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 64 West Main Street, Richmond, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the same location at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Richmond.
To view a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please go to giffordfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019