Joseph Kevin Fleiter


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Kevin Fleiter Obituary
Joseph Kevin Fleiter

Colchester - Joseph Kevin Fleiter 55, of Colchester, passed away suddenly after a brief illness. He was born on May 29, 1963, in Pittsburg, PA to the late Jack and Eileen (Quinn) Fleiter. On November 23, 1988, he married Mary Badger.

Kevin is survived by his wife and sister Mary Ellen Fleiter and extended family and friends. A special thank you to Flex-A-Seal where he worked for almost 10 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Family Parish Hall on May 18, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00. Donations may be made to the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. Please place online condolences to www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 9, 2019
