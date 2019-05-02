|
Joseph Maurice (Moe) Senesac
- - Joseph Maurice (Moe) Senesac was born November 22, 1941, in Stowe, VT. He was deceased on March 24, 2019, in Florida. In 1946 Moe's family moved to Shelburne, VT where he was educated.
Moe loved being self-employed. He was involved in Plumbing, Heating, Real Estate, and Demolition.
He came from a family of 9 children. He was predeceased by his parents John and Germaine Senesac and his siblings Eddie, Leo, Bob, Joseph, John, Luciette and is survived by his sisters Michelle (Sheldon) Gwaltney and Bernadette of Florida.
He also leaves a very large extended family and his significant other Jacqueline Merrick.
He was a perfectionist, he was proud of his accomplishments. He enjoyed many friendships and was very loving and compassionate to all.
A mass in Moe's honor will be held at St John Vianney Church, Hinesburg Road, So. Burlington on June 14, 2019, at 11:00 am.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019