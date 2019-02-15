|
Joseph Michael Miraglia
South Burlington - After a life devoted to learning, exploration, his Catholic faith and his family, Joseph Michael Miraglia died peacefully on February 9, 2019, at age 90.
The son of Sicilian immigrants, Joe was born in the Bronx, NY, the first of Michael and Felicia "Fannie" (Mancuso) Miraglia's four children. An inquisitive and diligent student, he skipped two grades before attending the prestigious Stuyvesent High School and Hofstra University, where he earned his B.S. degree in electrical engineering. Not long after graduation, Joe met Barbara Weisz and began a romance that would include 61 years of marriage and several years of devoted caregiving by Joe before Barbara died of Alzheimer's in 2016.
In between, the couple married in 1955 and raised their five girls, first in East Northport, NY, and later in Redding, CT, where Joe worked for PerkinElmer on a team engaged in pioneering technology for partners including the U.S. Department of Defense, the CIA and NASA. The culmination of his career was the 1990 launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, on which Joe had worked as one of the engineers assigned to the device's sophisticated tracking system.
Joe was a talented photographer, skilled craftsman and lifelong lover of opera, a passion he shared with Barbara. The couple also enjoyed skiing and introduced the sport to their daughters during family vacations in Vermont.
In retirement, the Miraglias returned to Vermont, built their dream home in Waterbury, and traveled around the United States and Europe. As Barbara's health declined, they moved to a townhouse in South Burlington, and then to The Residence at Shelburne Bay. After Barbara's death, Joe settled into his final home, The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington.
In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Miraglia, and his sister, Frances Panzica. He is survived by his brother Anthony "Nino" Miraglia, as well as by daughter Susan Tamoney and her husband, Andrew Tamoney; daughter Stephanie Miraglia and her partner, Allan Garvey; daughter Elizabeth Miraglia; daughter Mary Sylvia and her husband, Vincent Sylvia Jr.; daughter Caroline Ely and her husband, Coast Guard Capt. (Ret.) David Ely; six grandchildren: Andrew and Christopher Tamoney, Daniel and Joseph Staples, and Calnan and Kathleen Sylvia; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Shelburne, VT. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation made in Joe's memory to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019