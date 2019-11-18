Services
Hartford, CT - Joshua Cory Thermansen, 44, of 29 Temple Street in Hartford, CT, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

He was born on August 8, 1975, in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Mark and Kandi Kelly Thermansen. A graduate of the University of Vermont (UVM), class of 1997, Josh enjoyed a career in the financial industry, employed most recently by Merrill Lynch in Hartford. He was married to Kate Aldinger in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2008.

Josh is survived by his former wife Kate, their children, Finnegan, 7, and Angus, 2, of Simsbury, CT; his parents, Mark and Kandi of South Burlington, VT; and his sister, Jennifer Thermansen O'Brien, her husband Kevin and their son Graham of Portland, Oregon.

A celebration of Josh's life will be held on Saturday, December 28, from 1:30 - 3:30 PM at the Burlington City Arts Center located at 135 Church Street, Burlington, VT, where we will share stories and experiences honoring his life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Champlain Housing Trust (CHT), 88 King Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401. Your donation will be used toward our acute affordable housing shortage as well as CHT's strong programs addressing addiction throughout the Champlain Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
