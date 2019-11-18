|
|
Joshua Thermansen
Hartford, CT - Joshua Thermansen, of Hartford, CT and formally of South Burlington passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019 at home, he was 44 years old. He is the son of Mark and Kandi Thermansen of South Burlington. A full obituary and announcement of services will be in a later edition of the Free Press. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019