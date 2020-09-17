Joyce Carol Daignault
10 September 1930 - 8 September 2020
My beautiful mother, Joyce (Labelle) Daignault, passed on Tuesday, September 8th. She lived a long and happy life. She was born on the kitchen table (really) in Winooski, Vermont to Henrietta and Lawrence Labelle, who loved her dearly. She attended Catholic Grade School, Cathedral High in Burlington and then nursing school at the Degoesbriand Hospital and in New York City. She lived in New York City and worked as a nurse at Columbia Pictures and the VA hospital after the Korean War. She toured Europe by car with 3 girlfriends in 1957, and married my dad, Arthur Daignault, in 1960.
Mom and Dad lived in Winooski and South Burlington, and had three kids, and we loved her fully. She taught us to care for one another and to work hard for what you want. She showed us beauty in the world and gave us joy every single day. She cooked and cleaned and gardened. She took exceptional care of all our many pets and animals. She made us clean and shovel and mow, and learn responsibility. On top of that, she performed in a local theater production, worked downtown doing makeovers at a department store, and delivered Meals On Wheels to elder neighbors.
In 1975 Mom became a Born-Again Christian. She had a deep and abiding faith, and that guided her life ever thereafter. In 1980, she and Dad moved to Portland, Maine (reluctantly), to support my dad in buying a local hospital supply store. She still took care of us (two of us were in college), but also worked in the store. In 2000 she and Dad moved back to Burington. They lived in a beautiful spot on Lake Champlain. Mom always loved nature, and would revel in the hawks in the trees and the sunsets over the Adirondacks. When Dad grew gravely ill, in 2008-09, she took care of him. That was Mom. Every day she did something for someone or gave someone a compliment. When Dad passed away, she moved down to Newburyport, Massachusetts, close to me, and we took care of each other. She joined the YWCA and the Hope Church and bible study group.She was very outgoing and made many friends.
She was doing well, and recovering from a hernia surgery a month ago. "I felt so good," she told me in the hospital later, "that I wanted to go out and water my plant." But she had lost her balance and taken a fall. She hurt her head and ribs and died of subsequent complications. One can learn that we should play things more safely, and that she should have stayed inside and let others do everything for her. If she had, she would be with us still. But that was not the way Mom lived her life. Mom took care of everything. She did it with her special TLC, and she did it till the end. I learn that she lived her life to the fullest always and without any regrets. Her way carried her magnificently for 89 years and 11 months. She was healthy and beautiful - inside and out - until her last day. At the end, with her typical grace, she knew it was time to go and she left us.
She was loved by many and loved many in return. She leaves my siblings, Julie and David, and me, Marty. She leaves her daughters in law, Anne Katsas and Posie Morgan, and my brother's and my kids, her grandchildren, Max, Casey, Lucas, and Katherine Daignault. She leaves her brother Larry's family, Tinker Labelle, Kathy Balosie and Laurie Bashaw, and their husbands, children and grandchildren. She taught us all courage and perseverance, class and a joie de vivre. She celebrated our accomplishments and helped us see our failures more clearly. She taught us patience and decency.
My daughter Katherine, when told the news, went to her room and hand-wrote her beloved Mimi an obituary: "She was a tough cookie. She lived through the Great Depression, WWII and Vietnam. None of those broke her spirit. Until the last day, she was full of smiles and laughter. She would offer me candy and so much affection… As a grandmother, a mother, an aunt or a friend she was all anybody could ask for. Until the final weeks of her life she smiled, told stories and still tried to enjoy life to the fullest… Earth may have lost an angel, but Heaven gained one. So, Mimi, merci, et au revoir."
Farewell from all of us, Mom. We send you everlasting neck kisses, strange French-Canadian terms of endearment, and belly laughter.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can make a donation in Mom's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org/donate
). She felt deeply for the kids in the hospital. We can't gather now, but hope to hold a celebration of Mom's life as soon as is practical.
We thank the people that helped get Mom to the Anna Jacques Hospital, and the people there that helped her in her greatest need. We also thank the brilliant and caring people at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, where they did everything they could for her. We thank all of the people who knew Mom and still know us. Thank you for your full love and support. We are truly heartened. Life goes on.