Joyce D. Shepard
Joyce D. Shepard

Burlington - Joyce D. Shepard has made her journey home to be eternally with God, her husband Floyd, and daughter Robyn.

Joyce loved life and enjoyed her family to the day she passed. She would do anything for her family and anyone who knew her. Joyce will be deeply missed by so many.

She was born October 3, 1925 to William and Victorine (Francis) Lavalette and married Floyd on November 17, 1945. She was predeceased by husband Floyd L. Shepard and daughter Robyn L. Borden August 1, 1993.

Together Joyce and Floyd had 5 children: Cheryl McGinnis (David), Lawrence Shepard (Sandra), Terry Shepard (Mary), Robyn Borden, and Jay Shepard (Eileen). She leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Erik Shepard, Todd McGinnis, Kelly Shepard, Kristen Chalmers, Chad Shepard, Scott Borden, Wendy Mehaffey, Samantha Byrne, and Hannah Shepard. They will always hold with them the love and affection she had for them and they for her. She will also be greatly missed by her 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She came from a large family and is the sister of Gloria Lynch, Teresa Julien, as well as 4 sisters and 5 brothers that have passed before her.

Joyce was raised in So. Burlington and lived most of her life in Hinesburg and South Burlington. For many years she lived at The Pines Senior Living in South Burlington and recently at the Converse Home in Burlington.

Those who worked with her at Lake Champlain Transportation Company, as a meter maid in Burlington, W. T. Grants, volunteering at the Fanny Allen Hospital or for family at Pete's RV Center, will always remember her quick smile and willingness to help others.

Joyce loved to travel and saw many places in the world with her children; including many trips to Las Vegas (a trip worth asking about). She loved playing bingo, was an avid reader, and always working on a crossword puzzle. We all have the many beautiful quilts she made for her family and friends. Her family was very important to her and we will all miss her deeply. Many thanks to the people at the Converse home and the care they gave her.

Joyce will be interred at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington on Thursday, September 3, at 12:15pm.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Converse Home Community Life Fund.

Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
