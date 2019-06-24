|
|
Joyce Elizabeth Lovely Berard
Apache Junction, AZ -
November 24, 1930 - April 28, 2019
Joyce was born on November 24, 1930 in Essex Center, Vermont at the home of her parents, Harold Peter Lovely and Carrie Helen Buskey Lovely. Joyce had one older sister, Helen, who died as a young child, leaving Joyce as the only living child of her beloved parents. She was an excellent student growing up, especially excelling in English.
Joyce met Adrien Louis Berard and the rest is history. Joyce & Adrien married on January 17, 1950 and had five children: David (Cindy) Berard, Hank (Laurie) Berard, Bryan Berard, Linda (Rob) Boettner, and Gary Berard. Joyce is survived by her five children, as well as seven grandchildren: Peter (Allison) Berard, Gary (Emma) Barrell Jr., Michelle (Eric) Tweedy, Renée Boettner, Joseph (Emily) Berard, Shawn Berard, and Charlie Dixon, and two great-grandchildren: Maxwell and Jameson (Peter & Allison) Berard.
Joyce loved her children and grandchildren, especially enjoying the years she spent caring for Pete, Michelle, Joe, and Renée when they were young while their parents were at work. Some of her happiest moments in life were spent with her beloved grandchildren. The last four years of her life Joyce cherished the moments she had to watch Max & JJ grow and develop. Attending the weddings of her grandchildren was another highlight of her last years; she found great joy in their happiness.
Joyce's loves were reading, English (and her mastery of sentence diagramming), and travel. Joyce enjoyed her various trips throughout the years: trips to Hawaii and Switzerland with her mother; a cruise to Alaska; a trip to Caracas, Venezuela to enjoy the warm beaches of South America; a trip to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with Linda; as well as her trips within the States.
Disliking the cold weather of Vermont & New York, Joyce chose to spend her final years in the warm sunshine of Arizona. We know that she is now at peace, resting in Heaven.
She will be laid to rest in the family plot between her parents and sister on June/25th 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Essex Center, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 24 to June 25, 2019