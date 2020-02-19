|
Joyce Masterson Reynolds
May 12, 1945 - February 7, 2020
Joyce was born and raised in Lincoln, Vermont, by Ivis and Stewart Masterson. During her teenage years she was active in the youth fellowship of the Lincoln United Church. She was a graduate of the Bristol High School Class of 1963.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Morris Reynolds, "Papa". She was loved and adored by her children, Greg Reynolds (KelleyAnn) of Shelburne and Shayla Reynolds (Trevor) of Barre.
Her real joy in life was her grandchildren Chase and Jenna Reynolds and many step-grandchildren she took in as her own. She delighted being their "Mammie" and "Ama". She very much enjoyed checking Life360 and Snapchat for their locations.
Her four brothers feel the void of losing their only sister who was the bane of their existence growing up and the glue that held them together as adults. Lawrence (Christine), Bill (Dale) and Gerald "Beanie" (Sheila) of Lincoln and Harold (Ann) of Bristol knew she held the treasures of family history and lore. She is also survived by an aunt, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She had a long career at Merchants Bank where she enjoyed her interaction with people in and outside the bank. Later in her retirement she worked at the Christmas Tree Shop in Williston, her "fun" job.
After living in Williston for years, Joyce and her husband moved to Leesburg, FL, while spending summers at Malletts Bay in Colchester, VT. She lived a full and happy retirement.
Her community at Pennbrooke Fairways will remember her talent for sewing and dedication to the Scrappy Ladies and Quilting Sisters, along with her open-heartedness and helpfulness. She also found time to be a regular cheerleader at her husband's pickleball and softball games.
She will be remembered for her beautiful quilts, baked beans, pie making, sense of humor and deep caring by all who knew her.
A memorial service is scheduled for March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln United Church with a reception to follow.
In Lieu of Flowers the family asks for donations to be made to National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301, Williston VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020