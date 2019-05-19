|
|
Joyce McMahon Wasson
- - Joyce McMahon Wasson, age 88, passed away peacefully April 10, 2019, at Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley, AZ. She was born in Burlington, VT, on February 12, 1931, to Delbert and Helen McMahon. Joyce attended Bellows Free Academy (high school) in St. Albans, VT, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Vermont in Burlington, VT.
Joyce married James Lee Wasson, Jr., in 1954, and lived in Boise, Idaho, then Southern California, and moved back to Vermont in 1966. Joyce was executive assistant to Vermont Governor Thomas P. Salmon during his tenure as governor, and worked for him again when he was President of the University of Vermont. She also worked for a few Vermont State agencies, Burlington Chamber of Commerce, and Burlington's Church Street Marketplace.
After she retired in 1996, Joyce moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where she was an active member of Valley Presbyterian Church, volunteered at Friends in Deed, and played in several bridge and mahjong groups. She dearly loved her family and friends, had a great sense of humor, and always had a loving cat to keep her company (and provide entertainment!). Joyce loved to travel, and explored Canada, France, England, Scotland, Wales and Russia, as well as most of the United States, including Alaska!
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Stacy Wasson (Robert), sister, Jean O'Brien (Terry), sister-in-law, Martha McMahon, nieces, Leslie Blouin (Tom), Shelley Tucker (Gene), Darla Goodrich and Wendy Knight, nephews, David O'Brien (Hannah) and Jeffrey McMahon, cousins, Linda Dravis, Gregg Houghaboom (Lynn) and Sara Higgins (Matt), as well as several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the care and loving kindness of Marilyn Misener, Joyce's friend and caregiver for the last year, and all the fine people at Prestige Assisted Living, Valor Hospice and Avid Home Care. They not only provided support for Joyce, but also for Joyce's family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 19, 2019