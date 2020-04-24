Services
Newport - NEWPORT
37 LAKE RD
Newport, VT 05855
802-334-2720
Joyce Morse
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Welcome O’ Brown Cemetery
Barton - Joyce Morse, 85, of Barton, VT passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House. She was born on February 1, 1935 to Olin and Marion (Labor) Simons in Sutton, VT. On December 23, 1955 she married the love of her life Robert Morse and together they built a beautiful life in Vermont and Florida.

For 38 years Joyce and Bob owned and operated Belview Campground in Barton, VT. Joyce was part of the VT Campground Association winning many awards for her dedication to volunteering. She also taught ceramics in her Essex Junction home for many years. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Joyce cherished making beautiful memories with her grandchildren doing crafts, taking photos, and making Christmas wreaths.

She is survived by her husband Robert Morse, son Jeff Morse and daughter-in-law Nancy of Milton, VT, her grandchildren Megan Spiris and husband Jon, David Bushey and his wife Tara, Erin Morse and her fiancé Daniel, Stacey Butler and her husband Brian, Melissa LaMarche and her husband Marc, Sara Carey and her husband Jason, eight soon to be ten great grandchildren, her two sister's Shirley Lyon, and Grace McKinnon, and by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Tammy for her love and care to our mom.

She was predeceased by her parents, her children Stuart Morse, and Brenda Morse.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Maple Ridge Memory Care for the heart-felt care given to Joyce over the past year.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Welcome O' Brown Cemetery with Rev. Evelyn Coupe officiating.

Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 313 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446 and also to the Barton United Church, P.O. Box 306, Barton, VT 05822

Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, Newport, VT. Locally family owned and operated.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
