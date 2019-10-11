|
Judith A. Varricchione
Judith A. Varricchione passed away on September 14, 2019.
Judy was born on May 18, 1940, the daughter of Anthony and Charlotte (Lavallee) Varricchione.
Judy's faith in knowing Jesus Christ as her Saviour & Lord became her life's passion. She was instrumental in leading all of her siblings and many others to salvation, and a personal relationship in Jesus Christ. She had an overwhelming desire to study the Bible. This desire gave her an amazing amount of biblical knowledge which she was always willing to share with others. If she was asked about her faith, she would direct them to I Timothy 2:5: "For there is only one God and one Mediator who can reconcile God and humanity—the only man, Christ Jesus.
She leaves her siblings Anthony (Bettye), Susan Austin, David (Diann), Timothy (Cheryl), Patrick, and Michael (Tina) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother in 1958, father in 1980, and sister, Anne Varricchione in 1994.
Judy's family would like to thank the UVM Medical Center Miller 5 doctors, nurses, and staff for the outstanding care she received as well as the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Per her request, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are entrusted in the care of Ready Funeral Home. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019