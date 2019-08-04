|
Judith Anne Smith
South Burlington - November 17, 1941 - August 2, 2019
Heaven has gained the ultimate "talker" and "good sport." Judith Smith of South Burlington died peacefully, on August 2, 2019 at UVM Medical Center, surrounded by her husband and family, after bravely fighting chronic lung disease for several years.
Judy was born in Burlington, Vermont in 1941 to John and Verona Michaud. She leaves behind her husband Jim Smith. Cherished siblings Janet Arkills, Julie Citorik, and Tommy Michaud. She attended Rice High School where she excelled and graduated with that school's first class in 1959. Following high school, she attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing, and became a Registered Nurse in 1962. Judy was a dedicated nurse for 47 years, over that long career providing a warm smile, engaging conversation, and care to thousands of people when they needed it most. Her assignments included the operating room, medical floors, respiratory, neurology: and at Pediatric Associates and Essex Health Center for over half her career.
Judy married Jim Smith on September 3, 1962. She and Jim raised four lovely children and shared almost 57 married years working as a team to guide their children: Paula Smith (South Burlington), Michele Rogers (New Hampshire), Amy Smith-Kyle (Louisiana), and Jimmy Smith (South Burlington). Judy welcomed her sons in law Kevin Bushweller, Scott Rogers, and Floyd Kyle—and daughter-in-law Laura Smith—into her family with open arms. She was also a wonderful grandmother to 10 grandchildren: Devin, Nathan, Halley, Colin, Jack, Connor, Brenna, Sam, Charlie, and Will. She also deeply loved her brothers and sisters in laws, and special nieces and nephews.
Judy was a classy lady with a quick sense of humor. She made everyone she touched feel special. She was the bright light in the room at any gathering. All who knew her will remember her as a loving wife, Mom, Nana, the allergy shot nurse, or friend who was game for any adventure, supportive during tough times, and always impeccably dressed. She loved cooking, and her Nana (chocolate chip) cookies, holiday Chex mix, fudge, and Nana (spaghetti) sauce were epic and can't be matched. She also loved camping for over 30 years in Stowe and Maine (especially York Beach, York Harbor) with Jim and her kids. She loved spending time with friends. She was most happy when her kids and family were around her for holiday and family gatherings. She was the first to travel to be with her grandchildren shortly after their birth and continued to travel to spend time and share adventures with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, brother Billy, and her foster sister Janet Brunelle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Kathy Mariani MD, Katie Menson DO, VNA Palliative Care, and the UVM MC MICU nurses, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care for Judy.
To celebrate her life there will be a wake on Wednesday, August 7 at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Hinesburg Road in South Burlington at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at her daughter Paula's home afterwards. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
You can remember Judy with a scholarship fund for nursing students in Vermont that was set up by her family. The link to submit a donation is https://www.gofundme.com/manage/em47j-nursing-scholarship.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019