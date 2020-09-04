Judith Coates Becker
Springfield - Judith Coates Becker (née Palmer) passed away unexpectedly on August 26. She was 78 years old.
Born on February 27, 1942, in Weymouth, MA, to Lilian and Fred Palmer, Judi had a younger brother, Richard. She graduated from Weymouth High School, and attended Jackson College (Tufts University) where she graduated in 1963.
She married Donald Bernier in 1964, and they settled in Williamstown, VT, where her daughter Michele was born and later to St. Johnsbury where her son Alan was born. Soon after, the family moved to Burlington.
In Burlington, Judi began her decades long career in hospital development administration at the University of Vermont Medical Center and later at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
In 1990, Judi married Edward Becker and relocated to Springfield, VT.
Judi, or Gaga as she is affectionately called by her seven grandchildren, was a doting grandmother who trekked across the country to catch soccer and baseball games, dance recitals, musical performances, birthdays and graduations. When Gaga arrived, you could count on her suitcase to be filled with treats and tokens from her travels, Champlain Chocolate, and, without fail, jugs of Vermont maple syrup. She delighted in seeing her young grandchildren "eating their fruits and veggies" but also loved spoiling them with her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her family describes Judi as: supportive, unwaveringly consistent, accepting of people as they are, go with the flow, sweet, generous and Vermont tough.
In retirement, Judi didn't skip a beat; she whole-heartedly embraced this new phase of her life by pursuing her many interests and continued to lead her healthy and active lifestyle and to take classes at Dartmouth with Ed.
While Judi found plenty to do to keep herself busy close to home, volunteering at the Springfield Coop and at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center gift shop, her busy travel schedule took her to Africa, China, Europe, South America, Alaska, Hawaii and more.
Judi is survived by her husband Ed, daughter Michele Vitali, son Alan Bernier (Sydney), and grandchildren Lily Vitali, Leo Vitali, Lucy Vitali, Cyrus Bernier and Rowan Bernier, stepson Michael Becker (Megan) and their children Maxwell and Miles. She is predeceased by her parents and brother.
The family requests donations in Judi's name go to the Springfield Food Co-op, 335 River Street, Springfield VT 05156 and Vermont Public Radio by going to https://donate.vpr.org/
. Please put Judi's name in the comment box. Private family services will be held in September.