Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
North Ave.
Burlington, VT
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Resurrection Park Cemetery
South Burlington, VT
View Map
Judith McHugh Obituary
Judith McHugh

Burlington - Judith McHugh 75 of Burlington passed away on July 25, 2019 at the UVM Respite House. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mark Church North Ave. in Burlington. Burial will take place on August 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Free Press. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 27, 2019
